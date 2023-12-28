MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Has $482,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,008,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 430,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 398,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,872,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after buying an additional 257,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 364,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $34.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $34.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

