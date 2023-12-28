MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,031 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 909,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,606,218. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.