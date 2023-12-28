MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Invests $5.76 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,759,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $393,329,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 139,199.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,632,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,727,000 after buying an additional 3,630,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after buying an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,104,000 after acquiring an additional 145,476 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,731,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,258,000 after acquiring an additional 386,363 shares during the period.

SGOV traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $100.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,645. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.43 and its 200 day moving average is $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

