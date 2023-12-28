MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Invests $92,000 in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Barings BDC by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Barings BDC by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,549 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Price Performance

NYSE:BBDC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.61. 168,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,496. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $917.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBDC. TheStreet raised Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Barings BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

