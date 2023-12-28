MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 2,281 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centene from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

CNC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.97. 634,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $83.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average is $68.98.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

