MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 718 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 482.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,727,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,514,000 after buying an additional 3,088,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $118,298,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $121,640,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $103,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.21. The company had a trading volume of 158,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,012. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $64.52.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 11.42%. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

