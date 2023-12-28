MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Takes $222,000 Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,147,000 after purchasing an additional 102,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,750,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,743,000 after buying an additional 61,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,230,000 after buying an additional 16,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,180,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after buying an additional 129,084 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $802.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75. SpartanNash has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $32.36.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 70.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPTN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

