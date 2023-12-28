McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Raised by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,395 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $136,394,686,000 after buying an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after acquiring an additional 485,066 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $295.92. The company had a trading volume of 821,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,489. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.11 and its 200-day moving average is $280.09. The company has a market capitalization of $214.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

