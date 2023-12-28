McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) is Core Wealth Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Core Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.5% of Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Core Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 47.4% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 127,372 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,555,000 after purchasing an additional 40,943 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 68.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,103,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. DZ Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.60.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE MCD traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $294.48. 140,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,691,774. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.09. The company has a market cap of $213.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

