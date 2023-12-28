McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 5.7% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $37,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 258,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $68,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $296.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,860. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $214.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.09.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.