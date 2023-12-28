McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,308 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 296,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Applied Materials by 46.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 146,770 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,320,000 after purchasing an additional 46,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

AMAT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $163.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,513. The stock has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.03 and a twelve month high of $165.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

