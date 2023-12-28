McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 842 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 53,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in CSX by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 350,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 109,992 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $34.71. 1,638,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,007,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. CSX’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

