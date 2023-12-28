McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys 31 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $450.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $447.68 and a 200-day moving average of $444.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.04%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.