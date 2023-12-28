McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $75.55. The company had a trading volume of 537,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,717. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.76.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

