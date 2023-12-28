McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Has $252,000 Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,873,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,089,293. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.31. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

