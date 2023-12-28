McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,443 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Oracle Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $106.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,124,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,147,734. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $80.70 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.43. The firm has a market cap of $292.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

