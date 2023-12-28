McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 193 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.85. 1,128,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,838,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average is $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

