McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 351 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 385,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 622,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 272,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 106,991 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $366,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE USB traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,349,449. The company has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $116,860.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,022.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock worth $1,225,108 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

