McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 58,503 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 236.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,503 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,999,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,915,091. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.97.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

