McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 233,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,181,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Southern by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 533,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

SO traded up $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $69.99. The company had a trading volume of 964,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,188,477. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.21. The company has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,868.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

