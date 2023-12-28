McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.08.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $82.68. 1,502,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,000,643. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

