McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Sells 722 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.47. 6,658,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,901,844. The company has a market capitalization of $157.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.77.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

