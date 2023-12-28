McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.4% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,137,519 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

