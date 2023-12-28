McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.

Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 50.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK traded up $3.70 on Thursday, hitting $461.19. The company had a trading volume of 52,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,138. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $476.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $455.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,561,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Argus raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.31.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

