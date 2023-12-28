Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Separately, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZVRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 10.7 %

ZVRA stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $198.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.90.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.11). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 241.00%. The business had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

