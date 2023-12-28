Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,471 Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chord Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 514.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,821,000 after buying an additional 1,236,882 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,579,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,236,000 after buying an additional 349,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 689.2% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 381,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after buying an additional 333,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.40.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD opened at $170.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.74 and a 200 day moving average of $159.16. Chord Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $840.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.94 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 19.81%.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,238,380.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $245,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,183,914.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,238,380.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,513. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

