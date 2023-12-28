Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 1,152 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 51.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 40.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 154,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates in six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

