Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Separately, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $198.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.92. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zevra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ZVRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 241.00% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Zevra Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

