Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,006 Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 1,922.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $52.11 on Thursday. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day moving average is $54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SANM. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

