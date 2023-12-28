Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys Shares of 6,447 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,825,000 after purchasing an additional 995,107 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 962,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after buying an additional 73,291 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $40.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

