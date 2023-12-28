Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 112.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 129.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 96.5% during the second quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Playtika during the second quarter valued at $1,503,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 18.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 409.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 200,834 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $630.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup raised Playtika from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLTK

Playtika Profile

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.