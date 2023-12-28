Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Grows Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the second quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Post in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Post by 84.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Post in the first quarter valued at $102,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $88.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.85 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $43,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,498.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $43,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,498.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 5,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.48 per share, for a total transaction of $422,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,700 shares of company stock worth $659,914. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Post in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

