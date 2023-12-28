Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $212,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 64.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,573 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 74,902 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 86.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in BorgWarner by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 14.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BWA

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.