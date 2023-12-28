Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $298.12 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $299.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $255.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Get Our Latest Report on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

