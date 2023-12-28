Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $231,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 84,025.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,512,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500,802 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 343.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 567,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,587,000 after purchasing an additional 439,443 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 89.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after acquiring an additional 286,195 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 140.5% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 404,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,946,000 after purchasing an additional 236,483 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4,474.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 238,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,803,000 after purchasing an additional 233,705 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $133.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.69. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.97 and a twelve month high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.24 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

