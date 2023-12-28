Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $243,000 in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in R. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 1,077.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 528,961 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 1,617.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,676,000 after buying an additional 447,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $686,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,987.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $686,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,987.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,240 shares of company stock worth $2,737,387. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens dropped their price target on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Ryder System Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of R opened at $117.08 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $119.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.13.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Recommended Stories

