Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $297,000 in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter worth approximately $738,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,607,000 after acquiring an additional 67,559 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 85.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 931,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,887,000 after acquiring an additional 428,326 shares in the last quarter. Sagefield Capital LP increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 28.3% in the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 364,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,624,000 after acquiring an additional 80,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.82. Weatherford International plc has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $102.64.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WFRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

