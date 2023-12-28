Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter valued at $115,000. United Bank raised its holdings in BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BLK stock opened at $813.25 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $711.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $696.69. The company has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

