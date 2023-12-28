Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RLI during the second quarter worth approximately $969,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,628 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

RLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RLI opened at $132.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.38. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.71 million. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

