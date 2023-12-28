Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,278 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 514.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,477,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $59,579,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,236,000 after acquiring an additional 349,592 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 689.2% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 381,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after acquiring an additional 333,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,238,380.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total value of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,238,380.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,513 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $170.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.16. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $175.20.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.18). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. Chord Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHRD

About Chord Energy

(Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.