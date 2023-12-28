Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 37.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Core & Main by 7.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Core & Main by 3.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Core & Main by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at $279,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at $279,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $1,597,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 14,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,847.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,551,866 shares of company stock worth $1,490,970,840. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

