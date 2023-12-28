Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Makes New Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RLI opened at $132.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.91 and a 200 day moving average of $134.38. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $149.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI Announces Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $331.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on RLI

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.