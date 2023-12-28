Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases 598 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Post during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Post by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Post during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on POST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $88.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.85 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.25. Post had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $43,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,498.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,996.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $43,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,498.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $659,914 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.