Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Airlines by 7.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in United Airlines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in United Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $163,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

