Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,712,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $65,215.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,197.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $133.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.97 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.96.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.26. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $292.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

