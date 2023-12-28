Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in Cummins by 2.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $239.85 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

