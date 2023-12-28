Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,680 Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 440.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Terex stock opened at $58.53 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $41.69 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.89.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Julie A. Beck bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.59 per share, with a total value of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,033.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,035,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,344 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

