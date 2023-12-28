Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,006 Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SANM. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Sanmina by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,784 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SANM. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

