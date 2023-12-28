Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 101 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $263.67 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $265.00. The company has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

