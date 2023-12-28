Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 290 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 122.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 109.77%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

